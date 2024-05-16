Bayou Buzz
💥 A barge crashed into the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, collapsing portions of a railroad bridge and releasing oil into the water. (Axios)
🗣️ Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles disputed a report claiming millions of Texas taxpayer dollars were funneled to his struggling chain of charter schools in Colorado. (KHOU)
🇵🇸 A pro-Palestinian protest temporarily blocked the northbound entrance to the Port of Houston during morning rush hour yesterday. (ABC 13)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more