Bayou Buzz

💥 A barge crashed into the Pelican Island Causeway in Galveston, collapsing portions of a railroad bridge and releasing oil into the water. (Axios)

🗣️ Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles disputed a report claiming millions of Texas taxpayer dollars were funneled to his struggling chain of charter schools in Colorado. (KHOU)

🇵🇸 A pro-Palestinian protest temporarily blocked the northbound entrance to the Port of Houston during morning rush hour yesterday. (ABC 13)

