Budget Bites: Gold Tooth Tony's Detroit Pizza

👋 Shafaq here with a deep-dish pizza recommendation.

Dig in: Gold Tooth Tony's serves Detroit-style pizza, a rarity in Houston.

My experience: I was intrigued by the Compote V2.0 ($18.50) — which has cherry jam, chevre and spiced pecans — so I had to order it. As someone who normally doesn't like cherry jam, I was hesitant, but it was ridiculously good. Sweet, indulgent, tangy, savory and a perfect texture.

Though I'd skip the garlic knots ($8).

If you go: 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Suite 4, right next to Eat Cake, where you can stop by for dessert.

What's next: Chef Anthony Calleo is opening another Gold Tooth Tony's in Bellaire after the success of the first location.