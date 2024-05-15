Bayou Buzz
🍎 Houston ISD's state-appointed superintendent, Mike Miles, allegedly funneled millions of Texas taxpayer dollars to his struggling chain of charter schools in Colorado. (Spectrum News)
⚾️ The Astros remain within reach of an American League West title despite the club's slowest start to a season in recent years. (Chron)
📺 Houston meteorologist Frank Billingsley is leaving KPRC after 30 years. (CultureMap)
