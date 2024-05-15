Bayou Buzz

May 15, 2024 - News

The Rev. William Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church of Houston, speaks at the funeral service for George Floyd with angel wings in the background

Rev. William Lawson, Houston civil rights icon and founder of the Wheeler Baptist Church, died yesterday. He was 95. Photo: David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

🍎 Houston ISD's state-appointed superintendent, Mike Miles, allegedly funneled millions of Texas taxpayer dollars to his struggling chain of charter schools in Colorado. (Spectrum News)

⚾️ The Astros remain within reach of an American League West title despite the club's slowest start to a season in recent years. (Chron)

📺 Houston meteorologist Frank Billingsley is leaving KPRC after 30 years. (CultureMap)

