Bayou Buzz

🍎 Hundreds of Houston ISD parents protested over several firings and forced resignations of beloved faculty members yesterday, blaming state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles. (Houston Chronicle)

⚽ Former Dynamo star Brian Ching plans to open two more Pitch 25 locations, one in Katy and one San Antonio, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Houston Business Journal)

🇲🇽 Mexican citizens living in Texas are gearing up to vote remotely in Mexico's presidential election. (Texas Tribune)

