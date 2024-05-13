Social Calendar
⚾ Cheer on the Astros as they kick off a 10-day homestand this evening against the Oakland Athletics.
- First pitch today is at 7:10pm. Tickets start at $6.
📽️ See Italian film "The Beautiful Summer" (La Bella Estate) at the monthly Italian Contemporary Film Series on Wednesday.
🎨 Watch a documentary on the artist behind Houston's "BeSomeone" graffiti Thursday at Axelrad.
🇬🇷 Enjoy the "rich tapestry of Hellenic culture" at the 2024 Houston Greek Fest starting at 4pm Thursday. The festival runs through Saturday at the St. Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church.
🚲 Bike to work with BikeHouston and elected officials Friday.
- Meetup is at 7:45am at the East End's Villa Arcos.
