Photos du jour: Art Bike Parade

bubbles float through the air in front of decorated bicycles

Bubbles. Butterflies. Bikes. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

MacGregor Park transformed into a gallery of artistic, functioning bikes during the weekend.

The intrigue: Hundreds of students and community members celebrated the third annual Art Bike Parade in style.

  • Plus, rapper Bun B handed out awards for the most creative bikes.
Rapper Bun B and a student smile at the 2024 Art Bike Parade
Bun B and the lucky winner of the parade's Wow the Crowd Award. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios
a colorfully decorated bike at the 2024 Art Bike Parade
Biking is serious business. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios
a colorfully decorated bike at the 2024 Art Bike Parade
Davila Elementary students showed out. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

