Photos du jour: Art Bike Parade
MacGregor Park transformed into a gallery of artistic, functioning bikes during the weekend.
The intrigue: Hundreds of students and community members celebrated the third annual Art Bike Parade in style.
- Plus, rapper Bun B handed out awards for the most creative bikes.
