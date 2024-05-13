Photos du jour: Art Bike Parade

MacGregor Park transformed into a gallery of artistic, functioning bikes during the weekend.

The intrigue: Hundreds of students and community members celebrated the third annual Art Bike Parade in style.

Plus, rapper Bun B handed out awards for the most creative bikes.

Bun B and the lucky winner of the parade's Wow the Crowd Award. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Biking is serious business. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios