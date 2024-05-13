Bayou Buzz

2 hours ago - News

Illustration of an armadillo holding a taco.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

📑 Houston ISD asked two 2023 Principals of the Year to resign as part of the district's performance-based job cuts and budget-forced reductions. The recent departures are prompting more protests and outrage from parents. (Houston Chronicle)

🚜 Rice University broke ground on a $54.5 million building for the Jones Graduate School of Business that'll better support the school's growing student body. (Houston Business Journal)

Three Harris County Jail guards have been charged with assault for allegedly beating a man into a coma. (Houston Public Media)

