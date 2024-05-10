6 hours ago - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a mosquito flying and leaving a trail behind it spelling out the letters hou.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🍎 Houston ISD will lay off an unknown number of custodians amid a larger staffing shakeup during state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles' first year on the job. (Chron)

🏳️‍🌈 Houston leaders are calling on the city's dueling Pride organizations to privately resolve their differences ahead of Pride Month in June. (Houston Landing)

🔥 Smoke from agricultural fires in Mexico and Central America continues to linger over much of Texas, making skies hazy and worsening air quality. (Houston Chronicle)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more