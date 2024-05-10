Bayou Buzz

🍎 Houston ISD will lay off an unknown number of custodians amid a larger staffing shakeup during state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles' first year on the job. (Chron)

🏳️‍🌈 Houston leaders are calling on the city's dueling Pride organizations to privately resolve their differences ahead of Pride Month in June. (Houston Landing)

🔥 Smoke from agricultural fires in Mexico and Central America continues to linger over much of Texas, making skies hazy and worsening air quality. (Houston Chronicle)