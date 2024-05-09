1 hour ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

👑 Watch "The Little Prince" at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston tomorrow.

  • $10. The play begins at 7:30pm.

🎶 Take your mother to the annual Mother's Day Serenade, presented by the Houston Latin American Philharmonic.

  • 8pm tomorrow. Tickets start at $33.

🎨 Attend the final Sawyer Yards art market in the Art Alley.

  • Shop and reminisce from 11am-5pm Saturday.

🎺 Dress in white and listen to jazz music at the second annual Empire State Jazz Concert at Discovery Green.

  • The event starts Saturday at 11am. $45.

🛍️ Shop with your mom at the Mother's Day Vibe Market at Sugar Land Town Square.

  • Noon-5pm Saturday. Free entry.
