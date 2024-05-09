1 hour ago - Food and Drink

🍪 Boxes of cookies with bars of gold

A gold bar set inside a blue package with the letters PAMP written on it. Around the bar is an orange table, where several chocolate chip cookies are laying, and a gift box is next to it.

A bar of gold alongside a batch of cookies. Photo: Courtesy of Tiff's Treats

Tiff's Treats — an Austin-based cookie shop that has more than a dozen locations in the Houston area — is branching out from chocolate chips to gold bullion.

Why it matters: Riding a wave of global interest in the precious metal, the new initiative is a way for the cookie delivery company to expand its appeal in this Amazon-fueled age of immediate gratification.

How it works: For roughly $2,500, you can buy what the company deems its "bullion bundle" — a box of cookies plus a 1-ounce, 24-karat bar of gold (a dozen chocolate chip cookies costs about $21 to be delivered).

  • The bundle price of the package fluctuates with the daily gyrations of gold.

Context: Gold is back, with record values amid a broad commodities rally, international tensions and moves by global central banks.

Worth mentioning: Tiff's locations and drivers do not carry gold. Instead, you get a certificate with your cookies and shortly thereafter a third party delivers the bar of gold.

