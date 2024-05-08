Bayou Buzz

🚔 Harris County Sheriff's Office chief of staff Jason Spencer turned himself in after he was accused of assaulting his 14-year-old son in September. (ABC 13)

🍎 The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether Katy ISD's policy forcing teachers to out transgender students to their guardians violates civil rights. (Houston Landing)

🛒 Houston has the fastest rate of grocery price inflation in the country. (Chron)