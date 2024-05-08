2 hours ago - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios logo wearing cowboy boots.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🚔 Harris County Sheriff's Office chief of staff Jason Spencer turned himself in after he was accused of assaulting his 14-year-old son in September. (ABC 13)

🍎 The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether Katy ISD's policy forcing teachers to out transgender students to their guardians violates civil rights. (Houston Landing)

🛒 Houston has the fastest rate of grocery price inflation in the country. (Chron)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more