Bayou Buzz
🚔 Harris County Sheriff's Office chief of staff Jason Spencer turned himself in after he was accused of assaulting his 14-year-old son in September. (ABC 13)
🍎 The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether Katy ISD's policy forcing teachers to out transgender students to their guardians violates civil rights. (Houston Landing)
🛒 Houston has the fastest rate of grocery price inflation in the country. (Chron)
