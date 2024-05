J.J. Watt may be retired, but don't write him off.

Flashback: Watt left the NFL in 2022 after nearly a decade with the Texans and another two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The defensive end made his mark in the Bayou City both on and off the field with accolades for his sportsmanship and philanthropy.

Driving the news: When asked last week how he resists the temptation to return to the sport as the Texans continue to build something great, he said a reunion on the gridiron has indeed crossed his mind.

What he's saying: "I told [Texans head coach] DeMeco [Ryans] last year, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there,'" Watt said. "He knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it."

"I don't anticipate that happening. They've got a very good crew."

Watt said this was the last year his offer was on the table.

