Budget Bites: Mock duck at Nara Thai

👋 Shafaq here with a mock duck recommendation.

Dig in: Nara Thai is one of several restaurants participating in Houston's Asian Restaurant Month.

How it works: Users can download a free digital pass and rack up points by going to restaurants through May to win ​​prizes.

There are more than 100 participating eateries.

My experience: I got the pineapple curry ($13) with rice ($1.50) and the mock duck (an additional $4).

I've never had duck, so I can't attest to how ducklike it actually tasted — but it looked realistic. After a couple of bites to get used to the texture, I liked it. It was a nice change from tofu, and it paired well with the traditional, slightly acidic pineapple curry.

If you go: 4601 Washington Ave., Suite 100, is the sole location inside the Loop.