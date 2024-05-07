6 hours ago - Food and Drink

Budget Bites: Mock duck at Nara Thai

headshot
Photo of a curry and rice

Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

👋 Shafaq here with a mock duck recommendation.

Dig in: Nara Thai is one of several restaurants participating in Houston's Asian Restaurant Month.

How it works: Users can download a free digital pass and rack up points by going to restaurants through May to win ​​prizes.

  • There are more than 100 participating eateries.

My experience: I got the pineapple curry ($13) with rice ($1.50) and the mock duck (an additional $4).

  • I've never had duck, so I can't attest to how ducklike it actually tasted — but it looked realistic. After a couple of bites to get used to the texture, I liked it. It was a nice change from tofu, and it paired well with the traditional, slightly acidic pineapple curry.

If you go: 4601 Washington Ave., Suite 100, is the sole location inside the Loop.

