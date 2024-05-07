Bayou Buzz

🔥 Houston city leaders, including the president of the firefighters' union, are sparring over Mayor John Whitmire's plan to give firefighters raises after years of litigation. (KHOU)

⛪️ Police, social workers and judges knew the Lakewood Church shooter was armed, violent and mentally ill for years before the attack. (Houston Chronicle)

🏛️ A trial over the Astroworld tragedy was supposed to start this week, but a last-minute objection by Apple delayed the start. (Houston Public Media)