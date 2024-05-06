Social Calendar

🎭 Enjoy "The Father," a play about an aging man that questions the nature of identity, memory and the human experience, at the 4th Wall Theatre tonight.

The 7:30pm screening is pay-what-you-will, $5 at the door.

🍻 Play bingo at Karbach Brewing on Wednesday.

6pm-8pm. Free.

🎨 Make a collage at the Glassell School of Art Collage & Cabernet event Thursday. The class is taught by artist Tay Butler, whose work is featured in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston exhibit "Multiplicity."

6:30pm-8pm. $75.

🍿 Watch "Crazy Rich Asians" at Market Square Park on Thursday.

Movie begins at 8pm. Free.

🎵 Buy last-minute Nicki Minaj tickets. Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour is at Toyota Center on Thursday.

Doors open at 7pm.

🎬 Mingle with other film fans at Axelrad's HAAPI Hour in celebration of Asian Heritage Month on Thursday.