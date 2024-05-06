Social Calendar Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
Enjoy "The Father," a play about an aging man that questions the nature of identity, memory and the human experience, at the 4th Wall Theatre tonight. The 7:30pm screening is pay-what-you-will, $5 at the door.
Play bingo at on Wednesday. Karbach Brewing
Make a collage at the Glassell School of Art event Thursday. The class is taught by artist Tay Butler, whose work is featured in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston exhibit "Multiplicity." Collage & Cabernet
Watch "Crazy Rich Asians" at on Thursday. Market Square Park Movie begins at 8pm. Free.
Buy last-minute tickets. Nicki Minaj is at Toyota Center on Thursday. Her Pink Friday 2 World Tour
Mingle with other film fans at Axelrad's in celebration of Asian Heritage Month on Thursday. HAAPI Hour Free. Event begins at 8pm. Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
