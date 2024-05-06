42 mins ago - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of an astronaut walking as if there was no gravity on the Sabine Street Bridge.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨 Evacuations and water rescues continued along the San Jacinto River as heavy rains pummeled communities north of Houston. (Houston Landing)

✋ The Metropolitan Transit Authority is quietly pumping the brakes on several planned projects, including bus rapid transit and a new bike share service. (Houston Public Media)

📻 Longtime Houston DJ Sarah Pepper is leaving the Bayou City after 16 years on the radio. (Chron)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more