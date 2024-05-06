Bayou Buzz

🚨 Evacuations and water rescues continued along the San Jacinto River as heavy rains pummeled communities north of Houston. (Houston Landing)

✋ The Metropolitan Transit Authority is quietly pumping the brakes on several planned projects, including bus rapid transit and a new bike share service. (Houston Public Media)

📻 Longtime Houston DJ Sarah Pepper is leaving the Bayou City after 16 years on the radio. (Chron)