Bayou Buzz

🍎 Houston ISD announced it will cut roughly 170 district staff members dedicated to providing services to students experiencing homelessness and hunger. (Houston Landing)

🚨 Heavy storms led to flooding, evacuations, school closures and several high-water rescues across the Houston area as multiple storms dumped several inches of rain. (Houston Public Media)

🗑️ Houston City Council took the first steps to potentially implement a garbage fee for residents. (Chron)

🍯 Hundreds of honeybees built hives on the Battleship Texas as it was docked in Galveston for repairs. Workers safely removed the bees to a rehabilitation facility. (KHOU)