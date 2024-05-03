Bayou Buzz
🍎 Houston ISD announced it will cut roughly 170 district staff members dedicated to providing services to students experiencing homelessness and hunger. (Houston Landing)
🚨 Heavy storms led to flooding, evacuations, school closures and several high-water rescues across the Houston area as multiple storms dumped several inches of rain. (Houston Public Media)
🗑️ Houston City Council took the first steps to potentially implement a garbage fee for residents. (Chron)
🍯 Hundreds of honeybees built hives on the Battleship Texas as it was docked in Galveston for repairs. Workers safely removed the bees to a rehabilitation facility. (KHOU)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more