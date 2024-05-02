Weekender Guide
📚 Learn a thing or two at the third annual BIPOC Book Fest on Saturday at Asia Society Texas.
- Programming begins at 10am. Tickets are $10.
🐐 Practice goat yoga at Little Woodrow's in East Downtown on Saturday.
- Sessions begin at 10am and 11am. Tickets are $45.
🪱 Increase your garden's earthworm population with tips from Wabash Feed and Garden on Saturday.
- Lesson begins at 10:30am. Tickets are $10.
🎵 Vibe out at the Houston Soul Flower Music Fest at Discovery Green on Saturday.
- Live music runs from 2pm-9pm. Tickets are $20.
💔 Dance with a broken heart at the Taylor Rave at Warehouse Live on Saturday.
- Show starts at 9pm. Tickets are $20.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more