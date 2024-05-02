Weekender Guide

📚 Learn a thing or two at the third annual BIPOC Book Fest on Saturday at Asia Society Texas.

Programming begins at 10am. Tickets are $10.

🐐 Practice goat yoga at Little Woodrow's in East Downtown on Saturday.

Sessions begin at 10am 11am

🪱 Increase your garden's earthworm population with tips from Wabash Feed and Garden on Saturday.

Lesson begins at 10:30am. Tickets are $10.

🎵 Vibe out at the Houston Soul Flower Music Fest at Discovery Green on Saturday.

Live music runs from 2pm-9pm. Tickets are $20.

💔 Dance with a broken heart at the Taylor Rave at Warehouse Live on Saturday.