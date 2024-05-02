33 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekender Guide

headshot
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

📚 Learn a thing or two at the third annual BIPOC Book Fest on Saturday at Asia Society Texas.

  • Programming begins at 10am. Tickets are $10.

🐐 Practice goat yoga at Little Woodrow's in East Downtown on Saturday.

  • Sessions begin at 10am and 11am. Tickets are $45.

🪱 Increase your garden's earthworm population with tips from Wabash Feed and Garden on Saturday.

  • Lesson begins at 10:30am. Tickets are $10.

🎵 Vibe out at the Houston Soul Flower Music Fest at Discovery Green on Saturday.

  • Live music runs from 2pm-9pm. Tickets are $20.

💔 Dance with a broken heart at the Taylor Rave at Warehouse Live on Saturday.

  • Show starts at 9pm. Tickets are $20.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more