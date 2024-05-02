Bayou Buzz

👀 Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker is considering running for Harris County judge in 2026 after she leaves her position at the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. (Houston Chronicle)

💸 Former Art Institute students who attended between 2004 and 2017 are approved for student loan cancellation. The college closed its campuses in 2023 amid accusations of fraud. (Houston Public Media)

🚗 Quote du jour

"Houston will remain an auto-dependent city for many years to come."

— Marlene Gafrick, Mayor John Whitmire's new transportation adviser, justifying placing a pause on long-planned pedestrian safety improvements along Shepherd and Durham drives