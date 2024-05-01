Bayou Buzz
🚨 Houston leads the U.S. in road rage incidents, with 215 incidents and 207 people killed or wounded in the last decade. (Chron)
🏳️🌈 University of Houston students hosted an unofficial LGBTQ+ graduation despite the state's diversity, equity and inclusion ban. (Houston Landing)
⚖️ Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made an appearance in New York to support former President Donald Trump at his criminal trial. (KHOU)
🚌 Houston ISD is pushing back its end-of-year assessment by two weeks, forcing some schools to reschedule planned trips and activities. (Houston Chronicle)
