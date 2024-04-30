Bayou Buzz
🛂 Fort Bend County processed more passport applications in 2023 than any other office in the region. (Houston Public Media)
👅 Mick Jagger became a Houston tourist before the Rolling Stones show at NRG Stadium over the weekend. (Chron)
❌ Due to budget cuts, Houston ISD pulled its teacher retention bonuses from its compensation plan. (KHOU)
Quote du jour
"I'd like for Metro to be a service that people choose to use versus something that they're dependent on."— New Metropolitan Transit Authority board chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock on her vision for Metro during her tenure.
