Bayou Buzz

🛂 Fort Bend County processed more passport applications in 2023 than any other office in the region. (Houston Public Media)

👅 Mick Jagger became a Houston tourist before the Rolling Stones show at NRG Stadium over the weekend. (Chron)

❌ Due to budget cuts, Houston ISD pulled its teacher retention bonuses from its compensation plan. (KHOU)

🚏 Quote du jour

"I'd like for Metro to be a service that people choose to use versus something that they're dependent on."

— New Metropolitan Transit Authority board chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock on her vision for Metro during her tenure.