Social Calendar

🧘‍♀️ Drink and do yoga — though maybe not in that order — at Little Woodrow's Midtown tonight.

Free. 7pm-8pm.

🧒 Take your toddler to Discovery Green for hours of kid-friendly activities tomorrow.

Free. 10:30am-12:30pm.

💐 Make a floral arrangement and enjoy a decadent three-course dinner at Brennan's on Wednesday.

🎵 Listen to music and discover new shops at Mid Main's First Thursday Block Party.

Entry requires a $10 donation to the Rose Foundation. 6pm-10pm.

💃 Dance to Beyoncé's new album, "Cowboy Carter," at Midtown's Barbarella on Friday.