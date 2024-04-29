Social Calendar
🧘♀️ Drink and do yoga — though maybe not in that order — at Little Woodrow's Midtown tonight.
🧒 Take your toddler to Discovery Green for hours of kid-friendly activities tomorrow.
💐 Make a floral arrangement and enjoy a decadent three-course dinner at Brennan's on Wednesday.
- Tickets for the arrangement class and dinner are $175.
🎵 Listen to music and discover new shops at Mid Main's First Thursday Block Party.
- Entry requires a $10 donation to the Rose Foundation. 6pm-10pm.
💃 Dance to Beyoncé's new album, "Cowboy Carter," at Midtown's Barbarella on Friday.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more