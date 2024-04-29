Pumped-up Pilates

We're no longer in the heyday of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and CrossFit. Now, low-impact workouts — and particularly Pilates — are all the rage for American adults.

Why it matters: As longevity becomes a primary health focus, a growing number of exercisers are opting for movements that advance their day-to-day functioning and better protect them from injury.

By the numbers: In Houston, Pilates ClassPass bookings increased 54% in 2023 compared with 2022, according to data shared with Axios.

The most popular Pilates class on the fitness booking platform was Boost Pilates

Overall, Pilates was the most popular ClassPass workout

And Yelp searches

The big picture: The surge in interest in workouts like Pilates has to do with a workout mindset shift.

Many people now exercise primarily for health and longevity reasons, according to survey data from exercise platform Mindbody.

Almost 29% of consumers say they exercise for a long and healthy life, compared with 20% the year before, the data showed.

And more than one-third of Americans say they prefer low-intensity training exclusively, according to Mindbody.

What we're watching: "Functional fitness" is the workout buzzword of the moment.