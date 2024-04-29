Pumped-up Pilates
We're no longer in the heyday of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and CrossFit. Now, low-impact workouts — and particularly Pilates — are all the rage for American adults.
Why it matters: As longevity becomes a primary health focus, a growing number of exercisers are opting for movements that advance their day-to-day functioning and better protect them from injury.
By the numbers: In Houston, Pilates ClassPass bookings increased 54% in 2023 compared with 2022, according to data shared with Axios.
- The most popular Pilates class on the fitness booking platform was Boost Pilates, with four Houston-area locations.
- Overall, Pilates was the most popular ClassPass workout of 2023, with booking reservations up 92% from 2022.
- And Yelp searches for Pilates increased 25% in 2023 from the previous year.
The big picture: The surge in interest in workouts like Pilates has to do with a workout mindset shift.
- Many people now exercise primarily for health and longevity reasons, according to survey data from exercise platform Mindbody.
- Almost 29% of consumers say they exercise for a long and healthy life, compared with 20% the year before, the data showed.
- And more than one-third of Americans say they prefer low-intensity training exclusively, according to Mindbody.
What we're watching: "Functional fitness" is the workout buzzword of the moment.
