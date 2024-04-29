Bayou Buzz

🌬️ Environmental Protection Agency leaders told Fort Bend residents the agency is pursuing multiple rules aimed at reducing pollution from the largest coal plant in the state. (Houston Chronicle)

💰 Rice University received $90 million, the university's largest grant to date, to build a large research hub. (Houston Public Media)

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was injured in a shooting at a bar in Sanford, Florida, early Sunday morning. He has since been released from the hospital. (Chron)