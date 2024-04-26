Sweet Times: Roti cheesecake at Nara Thai

👋 Shafaq here! I went to Nara Thai recently and ordered the roti cheesecake after being intrigued by the description.
Dig in: Nara Thai, which has five locations in the Houston area, serves traditional Thai food.
My experience: The roti cheesecake ($10), reminiscent of a fresh cannoli, featured a creamy cheesecake filling encased in a fried pastry puff and was generously drizzled with chocolate and condensed milk.
It was a scrumptious and indulgent treat.
If you go: 4601 Washington Ave., Ste. 100, is the sole location inside the Loop.