Sweet Times: Roti cheesecake at Nara Thai

Photo of a puff pastry that has cheesecake filing inside.

Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

👋 Shafaq here! I went to Nara Thai recently and ordered the roti cheesecake after being intrigued by the description.

Dig in: Nara Thai, which has five locations in the Houston area, serves traditional Thai food.

My experience: The roti cheesecake ($10), reminiscent of a fresh cannoli, featured a creamy cheesecake filling encased in a fried pastry puff and was generously drizzled with chocolate and condensed milk.

  • It was a scrumptious and indulgent treat.

If you go: 4601 Washington Ave., Ste. 100, is the sole location inside the Loop.

