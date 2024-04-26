Bayou Buzz

🔍 Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, who was admonished by fellow Democrats in part for targeting political rivals within the party, handed over her office's investigation into three staffers for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office. (Texas Tribune)

🚧 Montrose residents urged Mayor John Whitmire to lift a pause on the Montrose Boulevard overhaul project, which includes wider sidewalks and replacing several dead and dying trees. (Houston Public Media)

💰 The state of Texas is hosting its annual tax-free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of hurricane season. (KHOU)