Apr 26, 2024 - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a rocket ship labelled "Bayou Buzz."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🔍 Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, who was admonished by fellow Democrats in part for targeting political rivals within the party, handed over her office's investigation into three staffers for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office. (Texas Tribune)

🚧 Montrose residents urged Mayor John Whitmire to lift a pause on the Montrose Boulevard overhaul project, which includes wider sidewalks and replacing several dead and dying trees. (Houston Public Media)

💰 The state of Texas is hosting its annual tax-free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of hurricane season. (KHOU)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more