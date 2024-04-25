Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

Weekender Guide

👾 Play Pac-Man and other arcade games with some buddies at the PacMan Fever Friday event at Joystix Classic Games & Pinballs.

  • $15 per person for unlimited gameplay from 9pm-2am.

🛍️ Support local artisans at the Spring Vibe Market at POST Houston.

  • Free. 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

🚴‍♀️ Cheer on the more than 5,500 cyclists who are riding the Texas MS 150.

  • The first wave of riders leaves Addicks Park & Ride at 6:45am Saturday.

🪴 Buy garden-related items at Heritage Gardeners' market from 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.

  • Presentations about pollination and fruit trees begin at 9am Saturday.

📚 Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Brazos Bookstore on Saturday.

  • Poetry buskers from Inprint Houston will write personalized poetry from noon-3pm.

🕺 Groove to zydeco music at the Houston Zydeco Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.

  • 1pm-9pm. $13.
