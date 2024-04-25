Weekender Guide
👾 Play Pac-Man and other arcade games with some buddies at the PacMan Fever Friday event at Joystix Classic Games & Pinballs.
- $15 per person for unlimited gameplay from 9pm-2am.
🛍️ Support local artisans at the Spring Vibe Market at POST Houston.
- Free. 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
🚴♀️ Cheer on the more than 5,500 cyclists who are riding the Texas MS 150.
- The first wave of riders leaves Addicks Park & Ride at 6:45am Saturday.
🪴 Buy garden-related items at Heritage Gardeners' market from 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday.
- Presentations about pollination and fruit trees begin at 9am Saturday.
📚 Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Brazos Bookstore on Saturday.
- Poetry buskers from Inprint Houston will write personalized poetry from noon-3pm.
🕺 Groove to zydeco music at the Houston Zydeco Fest at Emancipation Park on Sunday.
