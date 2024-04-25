Bayou Buzz

🔥 Arcola's mayor received a campaign flyer from an opponent. A video of the campaign material being burned was posted to a private Facebook group for Arcola residents. (Houston Landing)

🪧 Rice Students for Justice in Palestine created a "liberated zone" on campus Tuesday and Wednesday in solidarity with Gaza and student protests across the country. (The Rice Thresher)

At least 50 people were arrested at the pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin. (Axios)

🗳️ Two Katy ISD trustees who voted against transgender policy face opponents in their re-election campaigns. Their votes in August drew criticism from some conservative members of the community. (Houston Public Media)

🗣️ Quote du jour

"I'm hoping to meet him soon ... Harris County has many millions of people. We can't have the relationship between two people imperil the safety of all the other millions."

— Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Mayor John Whitmire.