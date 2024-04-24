Apr 24, 2024 - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of the Axios A logo taking off like a space shuttle, leaving behind a trail of flames and smoke.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚍 The Metropolitan Transit Authority is planning to reduce the frequency of its Silver Line bus rapid transit through Uptown to every 20 minutes, which could have legal ramifications. (Houston Chronicle)

🚌 Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating whether a school administrator violated district policy when they released the home addresses of two students to a private eye. (Houston Landing)

A Harris County sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by a pickup driver while assisting with a minor crash along the Grand Parkway. (Houston Public Media)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more