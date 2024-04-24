Bayou Buzz

🚍 The Metropolitan Transit Authority is planning to reduce the frequency of its Silver Line bus rapid transit through Uptown to every 20 minutes, which could have legal ramifications. (Houston Chronicle)

🚌 Fort Bend ISD officials are investigating whether a school administrator violated district policy when they released the home addresses of two students to a private eye. (Houston Landing)

A Harris County sheriff's deputy was struck and killed by a pickup driver while assisting with a minor crash along the Grand Parkway. (Houston Public Media)