Bayou Buzz

🚊 President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled support for Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail, which would utilize Japanese technology. (Houston Public Media)

🐦 The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging homeowners to clean or put away their bird feeders because of an infectious disease affecting doves and pigeons. (Chron)

✋ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to stop approving permits for cement production plants until 2025. (Houston Chronicle)