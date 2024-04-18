Bayou Buzz

Apr 18, 2024 - News

🚊 President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signaled support for Dallas-to-Houston high-speed rail, which would utilize Japanese technology. (Houston Public Media)

🐦 The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging homeowners to clean or put away their bird feeders because of an infectious disease affecting doves and pigeons. (Chron)

✋ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to stop approving permits for cement production plants until 2025. (Houston Chronicle)

