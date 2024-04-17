Bayou Buzz

Apr 17, 2024 - News

🦟 Harris County health officials are expecting a rise in mosquito-borne illnesses as temperatures heat up. (Houston Public Media)

🏛️ Attorneys for Travis Scott and Live Nation told a judge that Houston police and fire officials are to blame for the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 concert-goers dead. (Houston Landing)

⚾ Longtime Astros prospect Forrest Whitley will soon make his Major League Baseball debut after the team called him up from the minors. (Chron)

