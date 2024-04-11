Bayou Buzz

🌪️ A small tornado ripped through Katy early yesterday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed. (Houston Public Media)

🗣️ A proposal to extend Houston's parking meter hours sparked a broader debate over the voter-approved charter amendment that gives three or more City Council members the ability to propose legislation, a power previously given exclusively to the mayor. (Chron)

🏭 Quote du jour

"The communities living fenceline to these plants have been exposed to this excess risk to their health for too long."