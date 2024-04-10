Bayou Buzz

🗣️ Attorney General Ken Paxton called Harris County's guaranteed income pilot program a "socialist experiment" after filing a lawsuit seeking to prevent payments to families and declare the program unconstitutional.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says the lawsuit is nothing but an attack "by Republican state leaders looking to make headlines." ( Houston Public Media

🏥 Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has stopped its kidney transplant program, days after inactivating its liver transplant program. (Houston Chronicle)

⚖️ A father sued a Hindu temple after he said his son was branded on both shoulders during a ceremony. (Chron)