Bayou Buzz

🗣️ Attorney General Ken Paxton called Harris County's guaranteed income pilot program a "socialist experiment" after filing a lawsuit seeking to prevent payments to families and declare the program unconstitutional.
- Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says the lawsuit is nothing but an attack "by Republican state leaders looking to make headlines." (Houston Public Media)
🏥 Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center has stopped its kidney transplant program, days after inactivating its liver transplant program. (Houston Chronicle)
⚖️ A father sued a Hindu temple after he said his son was branded on both shoulders during a ceremony. (Chron)
