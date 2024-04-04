Apr 4, 2024 - News

Bayou Buzz

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a rocket ship labelled "Bayou Buzz."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🏈 Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, adding to the team's offensive power led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. (ESPN)

🏆 Tatemó chef Emmanuel Chavez is a James Beard Award finalist for best Texas chef. (Axios)

🛍️ Kim Kardashian's Skims brand might open a retail store in The Galleria, according to state filings. (Houston Chronicle)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Houston in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more