Bayou Buzz

🏈 Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, adding to the team's offensive power led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. (ESPN)

🏆 Tatemó chef Emmanuel Chavez is a James Beard Award finalist for best Texas chef. (Axios)

🛍️ Kim Kardashian's Skims brand might open a retail store in The Galleria, according to state filings. (Houston Chronicle)