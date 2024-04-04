Bayou Buzz

Apr 4, 2024 - News
🏈 Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, adding to the team's offensive power led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. (ESPN)
🏆 Tatemó chef Emmanuel Chavez is a James Beard Award finalist for best Texas chef. (Axios)
🛍️ Kim Kardashian's Skims brand might open a retail store in The Galleria, according to state filings. (Houston Chronicle)
