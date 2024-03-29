4 hours ago - Food and Drink

🍨 Sweet Times: Blue Bell's new flavor

headshot
Photo of Blue Bell Ice cream pint and three scoops of ice cream in a bowl.

Photo: Gregory Castillo/Axios

👋 Greg here! I'm the new Axios Texas social host, and I wanted to test if Blue Bell's new Gooey Butter Cake lives up to the hype.

Dig in: The limited-edition Gooey Butter Cake seems to be the most-hyped ice cream flavor I've seen — and for good reason.

My thoughts: It's the ultimate birthday-cake ice-cream flavor. Big chunks of butter cake and a rich cream cheese swirl create a velvety texture. This flavor reminds me of Cold Stone or Marble Slab Creamery.

Go deeper: Check out Axios Texas on Instagram for a full review.

