🍨 Sweet Times: Blue Bell's new flavor
👋 Greg here! I'm the new Axios Texas social host, and I wanted to test if Blue Bell's new Gooey Butter Cake lives up to the hype.
Dig in: The limited-edition Gooey Butter Cake seems to be the most-hyped ice cream flavor I've seen — and for good reason.
My thoughts: It's the ultimate birthday-cake ice-cream flavor. Big chunks of butter cake and a rich cream cheese swirl create a velvety texture. This flavor reminds me of Cold Stone or Marble Slab Creamery.
Go deeper: Check out Axios Texas on Instagram for a full review. This week, we tested every flavor of bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes (based in Texas) to help you choose which bundtlet to bring to Easter brunch.
