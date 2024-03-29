Bayou Buzz

4 hours ago - News
🛴 Residents in downtown Houston are calling for more enforcement of motorized scooter restrictions. (Houston Public Media)
🏫 Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring higher education institutions to revise free speech policies to include the definition of "antisemitism" and establish and enforce punishments for violating those policies. He singled out pro-Palestinian groups. (Texas Tribune)
🛣️ State highway officials took the first step yesterday to end the Texas 288 Toll Lanes 50-year deal less than nine years into it. (Houston Chronicle)
