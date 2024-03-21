Share on email (opens in new window)

The annual Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta in 2019. Photo: Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Here's what's going on in the Bayou City this weekend. 🛍 Support local artists at the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. There will be paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more.

Entry is $22. 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.

🪁 Fly a kite at the International Art & Kite Festival at the Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land on Saturday.

10am-3pm. Free.

🛶 Compete in a canoe and kayak race at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday.

Day-of registration for the regatta is $60. The race begins at 9am.

🎨 Buy Studio Ghibli-inspired art at the free Ghibli Fest Art Market at Karbach Brewing Co.

Free entrance. Starts at 11am Saturday and Sunday.

🎷 Enjoy live jazz at Emancipation Park for Jazzy Sundays in the Park, the last of this event at Emancipation before it moves to Buffalo Bayou Park in April.