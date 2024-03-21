Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do
What to do this weekend, March 23-24: Canoes, kites, art festivals
Here's what's going on in the Bayou City this weekend.
🛍 Support local artists at the Bayou City Art Festival Downtown. There will be paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more.
- Entry is $22. 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
🪁 Fly a kite at the International Art & Kite Festival at the Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land on Saturday.
- 10am-3pm. Free.
🛶 Compete in a canoe and kayak race at Buffalo Bayou on Saturday.
- Day-of registration for the regatta is $60. The race begins at 9am.
🎨 Buy Studio Ghibli-inspired art at the free Ghibli Fest Art Market at Karbach Brewing Co.
- Free entrance. Starts at 11am Saturday and Sunday.
🎷 Enjoy live jazz at Emancipation Park for Jazzy Sundays in the Park, the last of this event at Emancipation before it moves to Buffalo Bayou Park in April.
- 5pm-7pm. Free.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.