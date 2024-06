Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

๐Ÿช„ Enjoy Mickle Maher's play "It Is Magic" at the Catastoptic Theatre on Monday. 7:30pm. Pay-what-you-can tickets.

๐Ÿ›ผ Roller skate at the outdoor rink at Discovery Green. On Monday, skate for just $8, which includes the skate rental fee.

5pm-10pm.

๐ŸŽค Hear live poetry at Write About Now's 10-year anniversary show. If you've been interested in getting to know Houston's poetry scene, Wednesday at 7:30pm is your chance.

$10 tickets.

โ“Bust out your penchant for random facts at Little Woodrow's Heights on Wednesday.

Trivia begins at 7pm.

๐Ÿ“– Meet author Sarah Mughal Rana at Blue Willow Bookshop on Thursday for the launch of her new book, "Hope Ablaze."