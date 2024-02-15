Houston's Weekender Guide for Feb. 16-18

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend.

🪴Take a free gardening class at Third Ward's Alabama Gardens on Saturday.

Lessons from master gardener Terry Garner start at 9am.

🎺 Enjoy the rescheduled 30th annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown on Saturday.

The parade kicks off at 10am.

🛍️ Shop at the Montrose Day Market on Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road.

Vendors will be open from noon to 6pm both days.

🎸 Rock out with No Stairway, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, at Leon's Lounge on Saturday.

The music starts at 9pm.

🤘 Find your next obsession at the Insomnia Gallery's Punk Rock Garage Sale at Near Northside's Bad Astronaut Brewing on Sunday.