24 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's Weekender Guide for Feb. 16-18
Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend.
🪴Take a free gardening class at Third Ward's Alabama Gardens on Saturday.
- Lessons from master gardener Terry Garner start at 9am.
🎺 Enjoy the rescheduled 30th annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown on Saturday.
- The parade kicks off at 10am.
🛍️ Shop at the Montrose Day Market on Saturday and Sunday at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Westheimer Road.
- Vendors will be open from noon to 6pm both days.
🎸 Rock out with No Stairway, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, at Leon's Lounge on Saturday.
- The music starts at 9pm.
🤘 Find your next obsession at the Insomnia Gallery's Punk Rock Garage Sale at Near Northside's Bad Astronaut Brewing on Sunday.
- The market runs from 2pm to 6pm.
