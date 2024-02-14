Why you should watch TLC's "sMothered"

Hayfa Muhamad Diab, who goes by Eva, and Sunnie Diab. Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Jay here! Let me bring you in on my latest guilty obsession and its Houston connection: Season 5 of TLC's "sMothered" series, which follows mother-daughter duos with "extreme bonds." Why it matters: This season features Houston spa owner Sunnie Diab and her mother/spa co-owner Hayfa Muhamad Diab, who goes by Eva.

The two run Skulpt Beauty Bar in the Lazybrook/Timbergrove area, where they offer a slate of weight-loss options and skin remedies — including a notorious procedure called a vajacial that Eva gave Sunnie in the very first episode.

Flashback: Sunnie is a reality TV veteran, having appeared on several shows since 2016.

Catch up fast: Driving a wedge in their relationship this season is Scott Schafer, Sunnie's boyfriend, who thinks Eva is too overbearing.

Throughout the season, Eva is insistent on Scott proposing to Sunnie and attempts to stop them from moving in together or having sex until they're married.

By the tail end of the series, Scott and Sunnie are moving in together in the same apartment building where Eva lives.

Yes, but: Sunnie didn't tell Eva that she and Scott were moving in together and also didn't tell Scott that Eva was living in the same building.

It's a cluster of confusion that blows up while the three have drinks at Near Northside's Trash Panda Drinking Club late in the season.

The intrigue: Before the scene at Trash Panda, Scott says, "Welcome to the best bar in town. This is the only place in town where you can have a drink and possibly see a UFO in the same city."

When asked, a Trash Panda representative couldn't say why Scott said the spot is best for seeing aliens or UFOs.

"I think he was making an offhand joke about aliens," the representative said. "Best bar in Houston, though, is accurate."

The latest: We don't want to spoil the whole thing, but let's just say there weren't any UFO sightings in the finale.

💭 Jay's thought bubble: The show as a whole is a wild ride that will make you laugh, not so much cry, but definitely forces you to make some disgusted faces at the screen along the way.

How to watch: Episode 10, the season finale, aired Tuesday night. The entire series is available on Max.