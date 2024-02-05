49 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this week: Ice skating, rom-coms and art exhibits

headshot
People enjoy ice skating at Discovery Green

People enjoying ice skating at Discovery Green. Photo: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Here's what's going on in Houston this week.

⛸ Skate at Discovery Green's outdoor skating rink. Admission, with skate rental, is $12.

  • The rink is open until 10pm Monday-Thursday, 11pm Friday-Saturday and 8pm Sunday.

🌕 Watch "Moonstruck" at Axelrad, where they're streaming romantic movies all month.

  • Free. Monday 8pm.

🕯 Experience a candlelit concert of romantic songs at POST Houston on Wednesday.

  • $15 for reserved seating, free for standing room with RSVP. Concert starts at 7pm.

🎤 Share your poems at Write About Now Poetry's open mic night on Wednesday.

  • $10 general admission. 7:30pm-10:30pm.

📺 Test your rom-com knowledge at the Houston Toy Museum's trivia night Thursday.

  • $10 entry. 7pm-10pm.

🪞Meet the artists behind the Symbolic Self-Portraits exhibit at Sabine Street Studios.

  • Opening reception is Thursday at 6pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more