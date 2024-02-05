What to do this week: Ice skating, rom-coms and art exhibits

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People enjoying ice skating at Discovery Green. Photo: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Here's what's going on in Houston this week.

⛸ Skate at Discovery Green's outdoor skating rink. Admission, with skate rental, is $12.

The rink is open until 10pm Monday-Thursday, 11pm Friday-Saturday and 8pm Sunday.

🌕 Watch "Moonstruck" at Axelrad, where they're streaming romantic movies all month.

Free. Monday 8pm.

🕯 Experience a candlelit concert of romantic songs at POST Houston on Wednesday.

$15 for reserved seating, free for standing room with RSVP. Concert starts at 7pm.

🎤 Share your poems at Write About Now Poetry's open mic night on Wednesday.

$10 general admission. 7:30pm-10:30pm.

📺 Test your rom-com knowledge at the Houston Toy Museum's trivia night Thursday.

$10 entry. 7pm-10pm.

🪞Meet the artists behind the Symbolic Self-Portraits exhibit at Sabine Street Studios.