49 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this week: Ice skating, rom-coms and art exhibits
Here's what's going on in Houston this week.
⛸ Skate at Discovery Green's outdoor skating rink. Admission, with skate rental, is $12.
- The rink is open until 10pm Monday-Thursday, 11pm Friday-Saturday and 8pm Sunday.
🌕 Watch "Moonstruck" at Axelrad, where they're streaming romantic movies all month.
- Free. Monday 8pm.
🕯 Experience a candlelit concert of romantic songs at POST Houston on Wednesday.
- $15 for reserved seating, free for standing room with RSVP. Concert starts at 7pm.
🎤 Share your poems at Write About Now Poetry's open mic night on Wednesday.
- $10 general admission. 7:30pm-10:30pm.
📺 Test your rom-com knowledge at the Houston Toy Museum's trivia night Thursday.
- $10 entry. 7pm-10pm.
🪞Meet the artists behind the Symbolic Self-Portraits exhibit at Sabine Street Studios.
- Opening reception is Thursday at 6pm.
More Houston stories
