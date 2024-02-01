Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening in Houston this weekend.

🎤 Join drag queen Dessie Love Blake for Drag Queen Game Show at Rich's Houston on Friday.

The fun starts at 8pm. Free.

🪵 Create a wooden pendant during the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's free monthly Hands-On Houston workshop Saturday.

Crafting runs from 11am to 3pm.

🎨 See the debut of paintings and sculptures from artist Maryam Lavaf at Archway Gallery on Saturday.

The opening reception will be from 5pm to 8pm, and Lavaf's work will be on display through Feb. 29.

🎶 Celebrate Houston Music Classifieds' first anniversary with a lineup of Houston musicians at Dan Electro's Guitar Bar on Saturday.

Tickets are $20. The concert starts at 7pm.

🚀 Run with the Houston Rockets during the team's 22nd annual Rockets Run on Sunday.