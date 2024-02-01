Feb 1, 2024 - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston the weekend of Feb. 2-4

Here's what's happening in Houston this weekend.

🎤 Join drag queen Dessie Love Blake for Drag Queen Game Show at Rich's Houston on Friday.

  • The fun starts at 8pm. Free.

🪵 Create a wooden pendant during the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's free monthly Hands-On Houston workshop Saturday.

  • Crafting runs from 11am to 3pm.

🎨 See the debut of paintings and sculptures from artist Maryam Lavaf at Archway Gallery on Saturday.

  • The opening reception will be from 5pm to 8pm, and Lavaf's work will be on display through Feb. 29.

🎶 Celebrate Houston Music Classifieds' first anniversary with a lineup of Houston musicians at Dan Electro's Guitar Bar on Saturday.

  • Tickets are $20. The concert starts at 7pm.

🚀 Run with the Houston Rockets during the team's 22nd annual Rockets Run on Sunday.

