Feb 1, 2024 - Things to Do
Things to do in Houston the weekend of Feb. 2-4
Here's what's happening in Houston this weekend.
🎤 Join drag queen Dessie Love Blake for Drag Queen Game Show at Rich's Houston on Friday.
- The fun starts at 8pm. Free.
🪵 Create a wooden pendant during the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft's free monthly Hands-On Houston workshop Saturday.
- Crafting runs from 11am to 3pm.
🎨 See the debut of paintings and sculptures from artist Maryam Lavaf at Archway Gallery on Saturday.
- The opening reception will be from 5pm to 8pm, and Lavaf's work will be on display through Feb. 29.
🎶 Celebrate Houston Music Classifieds' first anniversary with a lineup of Houston musicians at Dan Electro's Guitar Bar on Saturday.
- Tickets are $20. The concert starts at 7pm.
🚀 Run with the Houston Rockets during the team's 22nd annual Rockets Run on Sunday.
- Registration is $45.
