48 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's Weekender Guide for Jan. 26-28
Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend.
🥂 Attend the grand opening of New American restaurant Space Cadet on Friday.
- Free drinks and appetizers will be provided starting at 4pm.
🎨 Buy affordably priced art at the Houston Art Fair all weekend starting Friday at Reeves Art + Design.
- Tickets for Friday night's collectors preview are $30, but the gallery is free to the public on Saturday and Sunday.
🌱 Swap seeds and network with fellow green thumbs at the Seed Swap & Grounding Event at the Hershe Community Garden at 9am Saturday.
- Kids are welcome. The event is free, but a ticket is required.
☯ Practice tai chi with instructor Dr. Bing You at the Asia Society Texas Center at 10am Saturday.
- The event is free, but an RSVP is required.
🎭 See the premiere of "The Piano Lesson," a haunting and dramatic work about the Black experience in 20th-century America, starting Saturday at the Ensemble Theatre.
- Tickets start at $37.
