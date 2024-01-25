Houston's Weekender Guide for Jan. 26-28

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend.

🥂 Attend the grand opening of New American restaurant Space Cadet on Friday.

Free drinks and appetizers will be provided starting at 4pm.

🎨 Buy affordably priced art at the Houston Art Fair all weekend starting Friday at Reeves Art + Design.

Tickets for Friday night's collectors preview are $30, but the gallery is free to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

🌱 Swap seeds and network with fellow green thumbs at the Seed Swap & Grounding Event at the Hershe Community Garden at 9am Saturday.

Kids are welcome. The event is free, but a ticket is required.

☯ Practice tai chi with instructor Dr. Bing You at the Asia Society Texas Center at 10am Saturday.

The event is free, but an RSVP is required.

🎭 See the premiere of "The Piano Lesson," a haunting and dramatic work about the Black experience in 20th-century America, starting Saturday at the Ensemble Theatre.