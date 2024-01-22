Share on email (opens in new window)

All those "Mean Girls" rewatches can come in handy. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

❓ Test your "Mean Girls" knowledge at Little Woodrow's Shepherd's trivia night on Tuesday.

Trivia begins at 7pm.

🎺 Listen to some live jazz at Eden Plant Co.

7:30 Wednesday. General admission starts at $25.

🎨 Paint and sip at City Orchard Cidery. The $20 ticket includes a 16-by-20-inch canvas outlined with one of five original designs.

7pm Wednesday.

🗣 Appreciate some poetry and R&B at the Therapy Lounge on Thursday.

Early bird tickets are $7.50, and general admission is $10. Doors open at 8:30pm.

🌕 Celebrate the year's first full moon, called the Wolf Moon, at Roswell's Saloon on Friday. There will be tarot card readings and glow-in-the-dark body paint.