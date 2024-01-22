53 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this week in Houston: "Mean Girls" trivia, full moon celebration and more

headshot

All those "Mean Girls" rewatches can come in handy. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

Test your "Mean Girls" knowledge at Little Woodrow's Shepherd's trivia night on Tuesday.

  • Trivia begins at 7pm.

🎺 Listen to some live jazz at Eden Plant Co.

  • 7:30 Wednesday. General admission starts at $25.

🎨 Paint and sip at City Orchard Cidery. The $20 ticket includes a 16-by-20-inch canvas outlined with one of five original designs.

  • 7pm Wednesday.

🗣 Appreciate some poetry and R&B at the Therapy Lounge on Thursday.

  • Early bird tickets are $7.50, and general admission is $10. Doors open at 8:30pm.

🌕 Celebrate the year's first full moon, called the Wolf Moon, at Roswell's Saloon on Friday. There will be tarot card readings and glow-in-the-dark body paint.

  • Event begins at 9pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more