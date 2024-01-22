53 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this week in Houston: "Mean Girls" trivia, full moon celebration and more
❓ Test your "Mean Girls" knowledge at Little Woodrow's Shepherd's trivia night on Tuesday.
- Trivia begins at 7pm.
🎺 Listen to some live jazz at Eden Plant Co.
- 7:30 Wednesday. General admission starts at $25.
🎨 Paint and sip at City Orchard Cidery. The $20 ticket includes a 16-by-20-inch canvas outlined with one of five original designs.
- 7pm Wednesday.
🗣 Appreciate some poetry and R&B at the Therapy Lounge on Thursday.
- Early bird tickets are $7.50, and general admission is $10. Doors open at 8:30pm.
🌕 Celebrate the year's first full moon, called the Wolf Moon, at Roswell's Saloon on Friday. There will be tarot card readings and glow-in-the-dark body paint.
- Event begins at 9pm.
