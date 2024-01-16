Things to do in Houston this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what on tap in Houston this week.

🏗️ Tour the new 1550 on the Green skyscraper with Architecture Center Houston on Wednesday.

Tickets are $10. The tour is at 5pm.

🎨 Hear from sculpture artist Nari Ward on how he uses discarded material for his projects Thursday at the Menil Collection.

The free talk starts at 6pm.

🎤 Belt your favorite hits at the Secret Group's weekly karaoke night Thursday.

Singing starts at 10pm.

🎻 Listen to Da Camera perform music inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's "Rembrandt to Van Gogh" exhibit Thursday.

The free performance begins at 6:30pm.

🎥 Enjoy pioneering director Georges Méliès' silent films with live music Friday at Discovery Green.