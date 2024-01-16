2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston this week

Here's what on tap in Houston this week.

🏗️ Tour the new 1550 on the Green skyscraper with Architecture Center Houston on Wednesday.

  • Tickets are $10. The tour is at 5pm.

🎨 Hear from sculpture artist Nari Ward on how he uses discarded material for his projects Thursday at the Menil Collection.

  • The free talk starts at 6pm.

🎤 Belt your favorite hits at the Secret Group's weekly karaoke night Thursday.

  • Singing starts at 10pm.

🎻 Listen to Da Camera perform music inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's "Rembrandt to Van Gogh" exhibit Thursday.

  • The free performance begins at 6:30pm.

🎥 Enjoy pioneering director Georges Méliès' silent films with live music Friday at Discovery Green.

  • French violinist Kami Ghavi Helm will accompany the films during this free event, which kicks off at 7pm.
