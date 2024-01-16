2 hours ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Houston this week
Here's what on tap in Houston this week.
🏗️ Tour the new 1550 on the Green skyscraper with Architecture Center Houston on Wednesday.
- Tickets are $10. The tour is at 5pm.
🎨 Hear from sculpture artist Nari Ward on how he uses discarded material for his projects Thursday at the Menil Collection.
- The free talk starts at 6pm.
🎤 Belt your favorite hits at the Secret Group's weekly karaoke night Thursday.
- Singing starts at 10pm.
🎻 Listen to Da Camera perform music inspired by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's "Rembrandt to Van Gogh" exhibit Thursday.
- The free performance begins at 6:30pm.
🎥 Enjoy pioneering director Georges Méliès' silent films with live music Friday at Discovery Green.
- French violinist Kami Ghavi Helm will accompany the films during this free event, which kicks off at 7pm.
