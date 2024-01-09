If you have a flight soon, you may encounter some delays.

Catch up quick: United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have both suspended their Boeing 737 Max 9 planes after an aircraft of that model had part of its wall break off during an Alaska Airlines flight Friday.

Plus: Severe weather has also led to delays and cancellations.

Zoom in: Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport have been among the locations most impacted by flight delays and cancellations since Friday, per FlightAware.

By the numbers: United, which has a hub in IAH and has 79 Max 9s, has been the most affected airline after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the temporary grounding of the planes.

As of 11pm yesterday, IAH had seen 614 delays and 168 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Among airlines, United had the most, with 206 delays and 41 cancellations.

The latest: United expects significant cancellations Tuesday as well, per a statement from the airline.

What they're saying: "We're continuing to work with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service. We are working with customers to reaccommodate them on other flights and in some cases have been able to avoid cancellations by switching to other aircraft types," the statement said.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug – for example, bolts that needed additional tightening. These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service."

Go deeper: Boeing faces fresh scrutiny over 737 Max planes.