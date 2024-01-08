Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what to do in Houston this week.

💃 Dance to Afro-fusion, Latin rhythms and club beats at The Flat's Fat Mondays with DJ Goodfat.

The fun starts at 9pm.

🥾 Discover urban hiking opportunities with Bayou City Outdoors' free online hiking 101 class Tuesday.

Registration is required, and the class starts at 7pm.

🤣 Laugh it up at the Secret Group's $2 comedy show at 8pm Wednesday.

Enjoy $2 Tecate cans and $5 Espolon shots.

🎨 Get buzzed and paint at City Orchard's Paint and Sip on Wednesday.

The session is $20 and comes with everything you need to paint.

🎻 Listen to Loop38 perform "Resonant Beauty: Mathematical Foundations in Music" at the Menil Collection on Thursday.