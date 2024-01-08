Jan 8, 2024 - Things to Do
Social calendar for the week, Jan. 8-12
Here's what to do in Houston this week.
💃 Dance to Afro-fusion, Latin rhythms and club beats at The Flat's Fat Mondays with DJ Goodfat.
- The fun starts at 9pm.
🥾 Discover urban hiking opportunities with Bayou City Outdoors' free online hiking 101 class Tuesday.
- Registration is required, and the class starts at 7pm.
🤣 Laugh it up at the Secret Group's $2 comedy show at 8pm Wednesday.
- Enjoy $2 Tecate cans and $5 Espolon shots.
🎨 Get buzzed and paint at City Orchard's Paint and Sip on Wednesday.
- The session is $20 and comes with everything you need to paint.
🎻 Listen to Loop38 perform "Resonant Beauty: Mathematical Foundations in Music" at the Menil Collection on Thursday.
- The free show starts at 7pm.
