26 mins ago - News
What happened in Houston in 2023
It's been a big year in Houston, and we can't wait to see what's in store for 2024.
The big picture: This past year, we bonded over our favorite food spots, checked out local art, dealt with a contentious series of elections, cringed over our representation on reality TV, sweated and dreaded the hot, dry weather, and overall had a wonderful year with you all.
Here are some of our favorite stories of the year.
- We learned that downtown Houston is 26% parking — a surprise to no one but an important reminder of the automobile's chokehold on the Bayou City.
- Everyone loves a flower, especially when it's certifiably the stinkiest in town. And migratory birds, despite their prominent droppings.
- We also learned about the flourishing local drag king community amid a legislative session that had numerous anti-transgender and anti-drag bills.
- The Astros might have fallen short of winning the World Series in 2023, but they're still champions in our hearts — and on the fake field in Cancun.
- As everyone asked why eggs were so expensive this year, some Houstonians got backyard chickens to have their own, even more expensive local supply.
- Don't forget how hometown hero Beyoncé and pop icon Taylor Swift boosted the Houston economy with their respective tour stops.
We promised to cover a slew of topics in 2023, and we delivered. And then some. Here are some of the biggest locally relevant stories of 2023:
- Politics: Houston has a new mayor and other fresh faces at City Hall.
- Education: With a state-appointed superintendent and board of managers at the helm, we highlighted the district's New Education System and the parents at the center of the fight against it. We also covered how affirmative action changed applications at private and historically Black institutions.
- Sports: H-Town remained a sports city in 2023, even if none of our professional sports teams made it to a championship. The Cougars men's basketball team, the Astros and the Dynamo all made promising runs in playoff scenarios.
- Economy: The local economy remained resilient, though new homebuyers may have struggled.
- Transportation: All year, we examined the rise in bike deaths across Houston, including the push by law enforcement to crack down on drivers at intersections. We also saw movement on the push for a Houston-Dallas bullet train.
- Homelessness: We reported on the decrease in homelessness amid the city's push to move unhoused individuals from the streets into permanent housing.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.