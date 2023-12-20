What happened in Houston in 2023

It's been a big year in Houston, and we can't wait to see what's in store for 2024.

The big picture: This past year, we bonded over our favorite food spots, checked out local art, dealt with a contentious series of elections, cringed over our representation on reality TV, sweated and dreaded the hot, dry weather, and overall had a wonderful year with you all.

Here are some of our favorite stories of the year.

We promised to cover a slew of topics in 2023, and we delivered. And then some. Here are some of the biggest locally relevant stories of 2023: