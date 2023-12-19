Houston's animal shelter reaches capacity

Houston's Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care is sounding the alarm after a weekend of animal surrenders left the shelter at capacity.

What's happening: BARC is offering free adoptions Saturday, the final day of its Home for the Holidays initiative, in hopes of reducing the number of unhoused pets.

What they're saying: "The demand for room has become so great that our shelter team has brought in temporary pop-up crates to house newly arriving pets," shelter director Jarrad Mears said. "When those pop-up crates appear, the situation is critical."

Why it matters: BARC euthanized more than 2,600 animals between January and October 2023, compared with nearly 2,300 euthanized in all of 2022.

BARC officials told Axios in October that housing and economic strains were the main contributors leading to a high number of surrenders from Houstonians.

Flashback: Last year, Houston voters approved a $47 million bond for a new, higher-capacity BARC facility and upgrades to its existing facilities.

BARC officials previously said it would take years for construction to begin.

How to help: The best way to help is to adopt a pet — if you're able.

If you go: BARC is located at 3200 Carr St. and is open for adoptions from noon to 5pm on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from noon to 7pm Wednesdays and Thursdays.