You could see Anita Baker live tomorrow. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

There's a lot going on in Houston this weekend.

We've rounded up our topic picks.

🎶 See Anita Baker live on Friday at the Toyota Center. The show begins at 8pm.

Tickets start at $69.

✍️ Draw on every inch of the Insomnia Gallery's wall, which will be covered in black craft paper for the drink and draw event. White charcoal pencils will be provided.

The $10 entry fee covers two beers. Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.

👩‍🎨 Drop in at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston to create pipe cleaner art inspired by an artist's current installation.

The free event begins at 1pm Saturday.

🎅 Take photos with Santa at the River Oaks Santa House on Friday and Saturday.

Free. 7pm to 10pm.

🚴‍♀️ Bike though the lit-up Candlelight Plaza neighborhood with some new friends.

The group ride begins at 6:30pm Friday, starting at New Magnolia Brewing.

🪄 Visit the Hogwarts-themed Christmas market near the Galleria on Saturday. There will be butterbeer, Wizards Chess, and more Harry Potter-themed goodies.