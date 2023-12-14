Things to do in Houston this weekend: Anita Baker, Hogwarts market
There's a lot going on in Houston this weekend.
- We've rounded up our topic picks.
🎶 See Anita Baker live on Friday at the Toyota Center. The show begins at 8pm.
- Tickets start at $69.
✍️ Draw on every inch of the Insomnia Gallery's wall, which will be covered in black craft paper for the drink and draw event. White charcoal pencils will be provided.
- The $10 entry fee covers two beers. Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.
👩🎨 Drop in at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston to create pipe cleaner art inspired by an artist's current installation.
- The free event begins at 1pm Saturday.
🎅 Take photos with Santa at the River Oaks Santa House on Friday and Saturday.
- Free. 7pm to 10pm.
🚴♀️ Bike though the lit-up Candlelight Plaza neighborhood with some new friends.
- The group ride begins at 6:30pm Friday, starting at New Magnolia Brewing.
🪄 Visit the Hogwarts-themed Christmas market near the Galleria on Saturday. There will be butterbeer, Wizards Chess, and more Harry Potter-themed goodies.
- 10am to 2pm.
