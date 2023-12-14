58 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston this weekend: Anita Baker, Hogwarts market

headshot
Photo of Anita Baker on stage.

You could see Anita Baker live tomorrow. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

There's a lot going on in Houston this weekend.

  • We've rounded up our topic picks.

🎶 See Anita Baker live on Friday at the Toyota Center. The show begins at 8pm.

✍️ Draw on every inch of the Insomnia Gallery's wall, which will be covered in black craft paper for the drink and draw event. White charcoal pencils will be provided.

  • The $10 entry fee covers two beers. Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.

👩‍🎨 Drop in at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston to create pipe cleaner art inspired by an artist's current installation.

🎅 Take photos with Santa at the River Oaks Santa House on Friday and Saturday.

  • Free. 7pm to 10pm.

🚴‍♀️ Bike though the lit-up Candlelight Plaza neighborhood with some new friends.

  • The group ride begins at 6:30pm Friday, starting at New Magnolia Brewing.

🪄 Visit the Hogwarts-themed Christmas market near the Galleria on Saturday. There will be butterbeer, Wizards Chess, and more Harry Potter-themed goodies.

  • 10am to 2pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more